Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock Position Increased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,456 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,894 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of Juniper Networks worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 45.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 162,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,556 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 55,070 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

NYSE JNPR opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $27.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 66.12%.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.68.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.