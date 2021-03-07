Jupiter (JUP) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.10 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Jupiter has a total market cap of $4.10 million and $2.21 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for $0.0323 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Jupiter has traded 191.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.20 or 0.00465078 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00068148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00076565 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00080755 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00051261 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.18 or 0.00457192 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.