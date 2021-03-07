JUST (JST) Hits Market Cap of $126.93 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. JUST has a total market cap of $126.93 million and $140.96 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JUST has traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar. One JUST token can now be purchased for $0.0562 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JUST alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.31 or 0.00465007 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00067845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00076334 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00081035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00052788 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $233.75 or 0.00458032 BTC.

JUST Token Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

JUST Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.