JustBet Hits Market Capitalization of $378,871.91 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 7th. Over the last week, JustBet has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JustBet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $378,871.91 and approximately $442,443.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.99 or 0.00464503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00067577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00076192 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00080933 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00052939 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $233.00 or 0.00456689 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,127,231,499 tokens. The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

