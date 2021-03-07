JustLiquidity Market Capitalization Achieves $85.01 Million (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 7th. One JustLiquidity token can currently be bought for $194.59 or 0.00384575 BTC on major exchanges. JustLiquidity has a total market capitalization of $85.01 million and approximately $9.73 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $236.24 or 0.00466909 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00068740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00076715 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00081376 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00051091 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $234.44 or 0.00463335 BTC.

About JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,871 tokens. JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org

JustLiquidity Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

