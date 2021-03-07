JustLiquidity Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10.84 Million (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 7th. JustLiquidity has a market capitalization of $85.73 million and approximately $10.84 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. One JustLiquidity token can now be purchased for approximately $196.24 or 0.00388763 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $237.27 or 0.00470035 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00067978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00076493 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00081049 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00052839 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $232.80 or 0.00461189 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,871 tokens. JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org

