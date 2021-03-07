Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Short Interest Down 19.8% in February

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,017,600 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the January 28th total of 7,503,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 802.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JVTSF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. 1,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,834. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98. Juventus Football Club has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.20.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juventus Football Club in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. operates as a professional football club in Italy. The company participates in national and international football competitions, as well as organizes matches. It is also involved in licensing television and media rights; sponsorship activities; direct retail, e-commerce, and trademark licensing for the creation of products, as well as the marketing of additional services to fans; management of players' registration rights; sale of advertising space; and operation of a stadium and museum.

