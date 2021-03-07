KARMA (KARMA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.00

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 118.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded 73.9% lower against the dollar. KARMA has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and $4.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001436 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000140 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00080409 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004454 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

