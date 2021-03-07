Kava.io (KAVA) Price Hits $4.07 on Exchanges

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. In the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kava.io token can now be purchased for approximately $4.07 or 0.00008021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $238.05 million and approximately $50.78 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.47 or 0.00284873 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008494 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00066167 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $981.50 or 0.01935365 BTC.

Kava.io Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 117,711,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,524,186 tokens. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.