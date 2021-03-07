Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Short Interest Update

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the January 28th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kazia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $436,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kazia Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 44.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 46,200 shares during the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KZIA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Kazia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kazia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

KZIA stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. Kazia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $15.85. The stock has a market cap of $89.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.47.

About Kazia Therapeutics

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is GDC-0084, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. The company is also developing Cantrixil, which is being developed for the treatment of ovarian cancer and is in hospitals across Australia and the United States under an Investigational New Drug application.

