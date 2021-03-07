KBC Group NV Acquires 15,649 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,652 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 15,649 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNG. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 431,793 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,979,000 after buying an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,939,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 125,347 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,458 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.55.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $96,332.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,104. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $909,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,607,705.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $72.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $75.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

