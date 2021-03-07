KBC Group NV Acquires 46,002 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 102.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,002 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,302,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,124,000 after purchasing an additional 208,194 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,169,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,691,000 after buying an additional 1,355,280 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CBRE Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,840,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,258,000 after acquiring an additional 221,198 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,308,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,421,000 after acquiring an additional 400,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,025,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,140,000 after acquiring an additional 157,089 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

CBRE opened at $77.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.93. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $82.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

