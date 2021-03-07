KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,605 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in PACCAR by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 10,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total transaction of $991,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,145,540.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164 in the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.56.

PCAR opened at $94.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.63%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

