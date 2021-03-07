KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

KBC Group NV raised its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.05% of Avery Dennison worth $6,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 6,944.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,735.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AVY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Shares of AVY opened at $177.27 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

