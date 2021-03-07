KBC Group NV Buys 16,350 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,350 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VLO opened at $79.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,633.46, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.14 and a 200-day moving average of $53.83. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $79.76.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

