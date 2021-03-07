KBC Group NV Buys 33,621 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,621 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.08% of Ciena worth $6,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 59,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Ciena by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 100,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Ciena by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $38,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,921. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.45.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $49.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.16 and a 200-day moving average of $48.15. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.24 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

