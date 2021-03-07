KBC Group NV Buys 6,907 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

KBC Group NV increased its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $6,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in W. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,200,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,267 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $2,530,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wayfair alerts:

W stock opened at $295.66 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.80. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.36, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Wayfair’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.80) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.06.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 3,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.62, for a total value of $906,241.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at $37,125,235.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $177,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,306,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,751 shares of company stock valued at $32,723,743 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.