KBC Group NV Decreases Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 78.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,795 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Wolfe Research raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $53.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.86. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $59.46.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.