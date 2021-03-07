KBC Group NV Grows Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 139.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,999 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Black Knight by 3,768.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,252,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142,277 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its position in Black Knight by 293.7% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,338,000 after buying an additional 1,305,518 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,547,000. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 11.0% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,273,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,030,000 after buying an additional 422,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,243,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,398,000 after acquiring an additional 269,778 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BKI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.24.

In other Black Knight news, Director Joseph M. Otting acquired 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.00 per share, with a total value of $99,968.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,872. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKI opened at $72.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.46 and its 200 day moving average is $86.81. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

