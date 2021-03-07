KBC Group NV Grows Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 145.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,868 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $406,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 454.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 29,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 302.9% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 180,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,859,000 after acquiring an additional 135,888 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

NYSE BR opened at $142.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.90 and a twelve month high of $158.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $3,771,054.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 80,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,425 shares of company stock worth $7,415,568. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.