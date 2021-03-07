KBC Group NV Has $4.80 Million Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,344 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Crown were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Crown by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 311,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,487 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,779,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,093,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter worth about $813,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $96.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $101.95. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

Crown declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on CCK. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.77.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

