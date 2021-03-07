KBC Group NV Has $5.36 Million Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

KBC Group NV grew its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.07% of Globant worth $5,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Globant by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $916,096,000 after buying an additional 530,672 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Globant by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Globant by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $200.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $244.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.37.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GLOB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.25.

Globant Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.