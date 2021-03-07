KBC Group NV Has $5.53 Million Stock Holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,080 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.54% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $5,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.5% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 85,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.36.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 6,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $241,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 2,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $102,334.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 835,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,608,603.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,993 shares of company stock worth $6,647,327. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

TRHC stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.21. The firm has a market cap of $851.53 million, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. Equities analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. Its proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. The company offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.