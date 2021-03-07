KBC Group NV Has $5.75 Million Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in STERIS by 11.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in STERIS by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in STERIS by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised STERIS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. STERIS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.40.

Shares of STE opened at $177.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $203.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.03 and its 200-day moving average is $181.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

