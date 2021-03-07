KBC Group NV Has $5.81 Million Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 68.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,386 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Centene by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,413,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,980 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in Centene by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,163,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,932,000 after purchasing an additional 954,122 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in Centene by 106.3% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,828,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,627,000 after purchasing an additional 942,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Centene by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,362,000 after buying an additional 939,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Centene by 138.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,160,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,681,000 after buying an additional 673,936 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.79.

Shares of CNC opened at $60.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.10 and its 200-day moving average is $61.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. Centene’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,260. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

