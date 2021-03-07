KBC Group NV Increases Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,949 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total value of $2,174,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PAYC opened at $375.53 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $163.42 and a one year high of $471.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 133.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $399.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

PAYC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.22.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

