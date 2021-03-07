KBC Group NV Purchases 11,105 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 215.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $7,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,719,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.22.

NYSE:TYL opened at $401.06 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $247.22 and a one year high of $479.79. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 88.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.90.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.10, for a total value of $4,471,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,202,540.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.01, for a total transaction of $2,855,629.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,836 shares in the company, valued at $21,287,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,552 shares of company stock valued at $45,184,077. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

