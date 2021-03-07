KBC Group NV Purchases 14,813 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

KBC Group NV increased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 14,813 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Garmin stock opened at $122.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $133.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.77 and its 200 day moving average is $112.30.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,005,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 3,449 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total transaction of $441,678.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,004 over the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

