KBC Group NV Raises Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 2.0% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC opened at $112.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.88. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $113.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 55.54%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.43.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

