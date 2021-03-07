KBC Group NV Raises Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 223.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,123 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,872 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.06% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,570 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after buying an additional 32,487 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $33,170,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $4,224,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,690 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $1,287,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,767,379.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $164.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $178.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.44.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JAZZ. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.79.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

