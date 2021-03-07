KBC Group NV Sells 27,117 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,117 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $79,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 26,197 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 8,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.27.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $88.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.53. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $99.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

