Kebab Token (KEBAB) Market Cap Hits $4.00 Million

Kebab Token (CURRENCY:KEBAB) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Kebab Token has a market capitalization of $4.00 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Kebab Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kebab Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.70 or 0.00007371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kebab Token has traded down 51.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.08 or 0.00468815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00068258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00077200 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00081308 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00052516 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $229.85 or 0.00458383 BTC.

Kebab Token Profile

Kebab Token’s official Twitter account is @kebabfinance

Kebab Token Coin Trading

