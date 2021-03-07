Keep Network One Day Volume Reaches $2.33 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Keep Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000772 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Keep Network has traded 25.9% higher against the US dollar. Keep Network has a market cap of $185.44 million and $2.33 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.08 or 0.00468815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00068258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00077200 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00081308 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00052516 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $229.85 or 0.00458383 BTC.

Keep Network Token Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,860,938 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

Keep Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars.

