Keep3rV1 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.03 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. In the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded up 18.5% against the dollar. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be purchased for approximately $280.66 or 0.00562229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $56.13 million and approximately $6.03 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Keep3rV1 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.67 or 0.00468093 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00067988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00076940 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00081367 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00051958 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $228.30 or 0.00457326 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Token Profile

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep3rV1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep3rV1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.