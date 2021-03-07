KeeperDAO (ROOK) Trading 0.1% Higher This Week

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 7th. KeeperDAO has a total market capitalization of $15.12 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeeperDAO token can now be bought for about $415.08 or 0.00805761 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, KeeperDAO has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $238.96 or 0.00463875 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00068185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00076779 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00080984 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00052108 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $239.30 or 0.00464535 BTC.

KeeperDAO Token Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

KeeperDAO Token Trading

