Kemacoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $26.00 (KEMA)

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Kemacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Kemacoin has a total market capitalization of $36,515.78 and approximately $26.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kemacoin has traded 63% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00019552 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000824 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000502 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001369 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Kemacoin

Kemacoin (CRYPTO:KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io

Buying and Selling Kemacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kemacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

