Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.38.

KMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $39.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.64. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -96.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $440.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 12.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after buying an additional 39,931 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter worth about $163,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 55.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 751,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,737,000 after buying an additional 269,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 13.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

