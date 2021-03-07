Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,065,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,837 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.15% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $66,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 11,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 2,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP opened at $31.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.51.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

