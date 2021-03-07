Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.30.

KRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of KRC stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $64.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,088. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.14. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $75.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. Research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 75.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 47,573 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

