Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Position Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,236,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,254 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.07% of Kilroy Realty worth $70,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRC. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 19.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.7% during the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth about $265,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KRC opened at $64.52 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $75.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.14.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.58.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

