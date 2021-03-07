Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Short Interest Update

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 245,900 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the January 28th total of 304,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $128,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,307.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 17.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,952 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter valued at $67,000. 22.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.11.

KRP stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.72. The stock had a trading volume of 113,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.14. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.55%.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

