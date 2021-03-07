Kin (KIN) Price Down 5% This Week

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 7th. In the last seven days, Kin has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One Kin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kin has a total market cap of $136.99 million and $405,518.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $237.17 or 0.00465261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00068512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00016100 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00076742 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.29 or 0.00286973 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation

Buying and Selling Kin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

