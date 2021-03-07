King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 12,885 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,885 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.11% of Red Rock Resorts worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $1,511,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 57,846 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,933,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,532,000 after acquiring an additional 310,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.21. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $32.80. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 2.55.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $343.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RRR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.15.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

