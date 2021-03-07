King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 9,779 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,779 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.05% of A. O. Smith worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 2,795.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 12,421.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

AOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $62.48 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $63.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.69 and a 200-day moving average of $55.02.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 46.85%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $121,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,052.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $447,642.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,806 shares of company stock valued at $910,074 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.