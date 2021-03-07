King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 6,885 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,706 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.25% of Model N worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,133,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,671 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Model N by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,115,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,481,000 after buying an additional 620,760 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Model N by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,463,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after buying an additional 805,240 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Model N by 87.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after buying an additional 114,730 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Model N by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 216,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after buying an additional 84,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MODN. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.50 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Model N has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Model N, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.88 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.66.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $452,293.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,942,515.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 8,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $320,375.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,745.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,272 shares of company stock worth $1,311,078 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

