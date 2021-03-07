King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.10% of Builders FirstSource worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $359,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 215.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 148,313 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 390.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 190,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 151,303 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 589.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 46,802 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLDR opened at $43.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.30. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 2.65.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

