King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.18% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,270,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,511,000 after buying an additional 947,546 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,393,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,715,000 after buying an additional 77,310 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,345,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,618,000 after buying an additional 142,285 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 2,644,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,674,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 75.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,475,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,798,000 after buying an additional 1,062,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGY. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.90.

MGY stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.72. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $149.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.29 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%. Research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.