King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.05% of ITT worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. FMR LLC raised its position in ITT by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,874,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $760,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,071 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ITT by 23.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,960,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $473,278,000 after buying an additional 1,493,089 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of ITT by 123.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 778,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,976,000 after buying an additional 430,243 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ITT by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 625,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,197,000 after buying an additional 360,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of ITT by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 782,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,383,000 after buying an additional 296,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

ITT stock opened at $87.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.27. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $87.10.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.72 million. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.85%.

In other ITT news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,449,630.00. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on ITT from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

