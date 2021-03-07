King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,470 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.13% of Callaway Golf worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $32.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 2.16.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

ELY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen downgraded Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.