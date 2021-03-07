King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $3.19 Million Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.05% of YETI worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in YETI by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in YETI by 4.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in YETI by 54.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on YETI shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.53.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $1,478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,814,912.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $29,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,320,342 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $65.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $80.89.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

